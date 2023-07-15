'Thirty-six is new 26,' says Novak Djokovic as more Grand Slam history beckons

LONDON - Novak Djokovic claimed “36 is the new 26“ after the history-chasing Serb reached his ninth Wimbledon final with a fiery victory over Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win sealed the defending champion’s record 35th Grand Slam final appearance and moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic may have moved past American legend Chris Evert as the only man or woman to make 35 major finals, but he has even more significant feats in his sights on Sunday.

The world number two will tie Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns if he wins a fifth consecutive title on the All England Club grass.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, the world number two is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation,” he said.

“It is great to be part of this next generation, I love it.

“This sport has given me and my family a lot. I will return a favour to this sport and play as much as I can.”

Djokovic is the third oldest man to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era and will become the oldest All England Club male champion – surpassing Federer’s 2017 triumph aged 35 – if he wins on Sunday.

At a time when Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal is preparing for a farewell tour next year before his own retirement, Djokovic is still going strong.

He has already won this season’s Australian Open and French Open as he chases an astonishing clean-sweep of all four Grand Slam events in a single year, with the US Open to come in August.