Carlos Alcaraz says he still has ‘weaknesses’ ahead of return in Doha

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Feb 12.

– World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz said he is still ironing out weaknesses in his game even after capturing all four Grand Slam titles by the age of 22, as he returns to action at the Qatar Open this week.

The Spaniard became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he beat 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open final in February, the latest step in what is now one of the sport’s fastest-rising careers.

Ahead of his campaign in Doha, where his great rival Jannik Sinner and a host of other challengers are in the field, Alcaraz said he was only focused on improvement as he seeks to hit the ground running after an extended break.

“Obviously I can see that (I have had) a lot of success so far, winning the biggest tournaments in the world,” Alcaraz said on Feb 15.

“But I see myself with weaknesses. A lot of players, I know they’re trying to catch up with me in terms of studying my game, how I play and trying to beat me, trying to challenge me.

“I have to be ready for that and see where my level is, where my tennis is. I have to try to put myself in their minds and think what they could do when playing against me.

“So that’s what I mean about saying I have to improve some things. Obviously, you cannot be lagging in the level, you just have to keep it going.”

Alcaraz opens his campaign against Arthur Rinderknech, a player he has beaten in all four of their previous meetings, but the top seed said he is not taking anyone lightly.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur won the Rotterdam Open at the third time of asking on Feb 15, producing typical counterpunching tennis to overcome Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-2.

The top seed had lost the previous two finals to Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz, but he seized on the absence of the world’s top two to make it third time lucky.

“It feels great to finally be able to lift the title,” said the world No. 8.

“Every day I got better and I’m super pleased with the performance today,” he added.

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime threw everything at the 26-year-old but the Australian soaked up the pressure and retrieved brilliantly to finally take the crown in Rotterdam.

The early games went with serve but de Minaur seized the initiative in the sixth game, breaking the Canadian’s serve with some trademark retrieving and a spectacular backhand winner up the line.

The top seed sealed the first set 6-3 with a powerful service, his consistency proving too much for Auger-Aliassime, who was left to rue 14 unforced errors, mainly on the forehand wing.

The pattern repeated in the second set, on serve until de Minaur clinched a break to love in the fifth game after two disastrous Auger-Aliassime double faults.

After this setback, the Canadian took a medical time-out for a reason that was not immediately clear, returning with no obvious movement issues.

However, de Minaur again broke his serve to love, Auger-Aliassime dumping a forehand into the net to put the Australian on the brink.

De Minaur made no mistake, taking the title with his first ace of the match and raising his arms in triumph and relief.

“Third time lucky. We finally managed to get the title,” said the Australian as he collected the trophy.

“I’m glad I was finally able to get the title. It’s been one of my favourite spots on the calendar. I love coming back here in Rotterdam. I’ve played some of my best tennis here and I finally get the reward.”

Auger-Aliassime paid tribute to his opponent, saying, “he had no holes in his games and I couldn’t find a way.”

“Sometimes I have to accept the loss and the fact that my opponent was better and today he definitely was,” added the Canadian.

Elsewhere, Ben Shelton fought back from a set down to beat compatriot Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Feb 15, claiming his fourth career ATP title at the Dallas Open in a thrilling all-American final.

The 23-year-old left-hander saved three match points in a dramatic deciding set before breaking Fritz’s serve to seal victory over the more experienced 28-year-old in a contest that swung on fine margins.

“I want to congratulate Taylor, crazy match to be a part of,” Shelton said, after receiving the trophy. “It’s amazing what you’ve been doing this year, dealing with adversity, fighting through injury... you are an inspiration.” REUTERS, AFP