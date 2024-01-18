Third seed Elena Rybakina dumped out of Australian Open by Anna Blinkova

MELBOURNE – Third seed Elena Rybakina’s bid to reach back-to-back Australian Open finals ended in disappointment on Jan 18, as she crashed to a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20) second-round defeat by unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova after a wild deciding tiebreak.

At 42 points, it is the longest tiebreak in a singles match in Grand Slam history.

The big-hitting former Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who lost to Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 title clash, began the match sluggishly as her ex-doubles partner capitalised with an early break which proved enough for her to go on and wrap up the opening set.

Blinkova built up the pressure and pounced on her opponent’s serve again in the second set to take a 2-1 lead, but Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina responded with one of her own as the duo were evenly matched after eight games.

Rybakina then shifted up a gear and drew level at one set apiece before the players traded breaks freely in the decider, which was settled in a tiebreak for the ages as Blinkova equalled her best Grand Slam performance.

“Thank you so much to the crowd for encouraging me, it gave me so much energy to fight till the end,” said Blinkova.

“It was super tough, I had so many match points and I tried to be aggressive but my hands were shaking and my legs too. I tried to be calm as hard as I could, and I’m super happy to win.

“This day I will remember for the rest of my life.”