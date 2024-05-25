The impossible job: Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open

PARIS – When a weary David Ferrer managed to win just five games in his French Open semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal in 2012, he was in no doubt over the enormity of the challenge.

“Winning a match against Rafa at Roland Garros is almost impossible,” he declared.

It would have been no consolation to the gritty Spaniard that at least he won one more game than Roger Federer managed in the 2008 final against his compatriot.

On the crushed red brick in Paris, hardly anyone has laid a glove on the “King of Clay”.

Since his swashbuckling title-winning debut in the French capital in 2005, Nadal has racked up 14 titles, winning 112 matches and losing just three.

Two of those defeats came against Novak Djokovic – in the last eight in 2015 and semi-finals in 2021. Sweden’s Robin Soderling had been the first in 2009 to beat Nadal, who avenged that last-16 loss 12 months later in the final.

In 2005, when he won the French Open at his first attempt, he was just two days past his 19th birthday.

Nadal will turn 38 on June 3 and few would bet against him despite his age, but recent injuries could shatter his dream of a farewell performance at his favourite Grand Slam before he retires.

Incredibly, in his 115 matches at Roland Garros, he has been pushed to five sets on only three occasions.

He won all three.

“With Rafa on clay in best of five, it’s like a war,” said his coach Carlos Moya.

But the great Spaniard, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has played only 15 matches since January 2023 as he struggled with a hip injury and then a muscle tear.

Fitness would be key, especially when he is up against Germany’s world No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the first round as the French Open gets under way on May 26.

“I’m going to play the tournament thinking that I can give my all, 100 per cent,” said Nadal.

“And if 100 per cent is not enough to win a match, I’ll accept that. But I don’t want to step onto court knowing that I have no chance. If there’s a 0.01 per cent chance, I want to explore that and give it a go.”