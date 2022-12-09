Tennis: Zverev returns to action six months after French Open injury

Tennis - Davis Cup - Group C - France v Germany - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - September 14, 2022
Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller REUTERS
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

PARIS - Alexander Zverev on Thursday returned to tennis for the first time since tearing ankle ligaments in his French Open semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal in June.

The 25-year-old German appeared in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia where he defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in two super tiebreaks.

World number 12 Zverev then lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-0.

Olympic champion Zverev left Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open in June in a wheelchair, subsequently undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle.

He subsequently missed Wimbledon and the US Open.

A planned return at the Davis Cup in September came up short when Zverev pulled out after experiencing “extreme pain”. AFP

More On This Topic
Tennis: Nadal into 14th French Open final as Zverev quits with horror injury
Tennis: British chiefs slam ATP over $1m fine for Russia, Belarus player ban

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top