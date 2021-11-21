Tennis: Zverev ends Djokovic's record bid to reach ATP Finals showpiece

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    34 min ago

TURIN, ITALY (AFP) - Alexander Zverev downed Novak Djokovic in a thrilling last-four clash to end the world number one's bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Saturday (Nov 20) and set up a final against Daniil Medvedev.

The German edged to a 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 success in Turin and will face reigning champion Medvedev, who beat Casper Ruud in the other semi, for the trophy on Sunday.

It was a disappointing end to a remarkable season for Djokovic, who fell one match short of becoming the first man to win a calendar Grand Slam since 1969 when he lost the US Open final to Medvedev.

The 20-time major champion was hoping to draw level with Roger Federer on six season-ending championship titles this week in Italy.

But Zverev, who also beat the 34-year-old in the Olympics semi-finals in Tokyo, proved to be a bridge too far for Djokovic again.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 