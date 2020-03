NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended play until May 2 as the coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecedented shutdown of world sport on Monday.

WTA said tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will "not be held as scheduled".

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay-court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season," said the WTA.