Tennis: Wozniacki downs Stosur to reach US Open 2nd round

NEW YORK (AFP) - World number two Caroline Wozniacki reached the second round of the US Open on Tuesday (Aug 28), dispatching former champion Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2 on a sweltering Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The second-seeded Dane said she used her imagination to beat the heat in a tough first-round match-up against the Aussie veteran who won the title in Flushing Meadows in 2011 but was undone by eight double faults on Tuesday.

"It's definitely difficult, it's very hot out here today," said Wozniacki, the highest seed remaining in the women's field after the shock first-round exit of Simona Halep on Monday.

"I just tried to cool down between games, used ice. I'm just thinking I'm on the beach, I have a margarita in hand, life is good."

Wozniacki, eager to add another Grand Slam title to the Australian Open crown she captured in January, next faces Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

"She's a tricky opponent, great backhand," Wozniacki said.

"I'm just glad to have won this one. When I saw I was playing Sam I knew it wasn't going to be easy."