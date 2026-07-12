Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Linda Noskova

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Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON, July 11 - Factbox on Czech Republic's Linda Noskova, who beat compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title:

Age: 21

Nation: Czech Republic

WTA ranking: 12

Seeding: 9

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon 2026)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Ella Seidel 6-4 6-3

Second round: beat Camila Osorio 6-3 4-6 6-2

Third round: beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2 3-6 7-6 (9)

Fourth round: beat Madison Keys 6-4 7-6 (2)

Quarter-final: beat Elise Mertens 6-3 7-5

Semi-final: beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4

EARLY LIFE

• Noskova made her WTA qualifying debut in Prague in 2020.

• She won the 2021 French Open girls' singles title and finished the season with a 38-9 win-loss record, capturing four ITF Circuit titles, including a W60 event in Prerov, Czech Republic.

CAREER TO DATE

• Started her professional career on the ITF circuit in 2022, winning six titles.

• She broke into the top 100 on August 1, 2022, after a semi-final run in Prague, becoming the youngest player in the rankings by overtaking Coco Gauff.

• In a breakthrough 2023 season, Noskova finished runner-up at Adelaide 1 as a qualifier, losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and at Prague, where she lost to Nao Hibino. She also reached the quarter-finals in Lyon and the third round at Indian Wells and Cincinnati, breaking into the top 40 on October 9, 2023.

• Noskova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2024 Australian Open, where she upset then world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round before losing to Dayana Yastremska.

• She also won her maiden WTA singles title at Monterrey in the same year, defeating Lulu Sun in the final. She also reached the semi-finals in Prague and Brisbane.

• In 2025, she reached three tour finals — her first WTA 1000 final in Beijing, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova, plus Prague and Tokyo — made her top 20 debut and ended the season at a career-high year-end No. 13.

• This was Noskova's eighth career WTA singles final.

• Noskova is the fourth player since 2020 to reach their first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, joining Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Amanda Anisimova.

• She defeated Muchova in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the youngest player to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011. REUTERS