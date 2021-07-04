Tennis: Wimbledon to have capacity crowds from quarter-finals

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals as Covid-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday (July 4).

Attendances have been capped at 50 per cent since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100 per cent on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

After a successful opening week, the Championships have now been given permission to operate at full capacity from Tuesday's women's quarter-finals on Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

Wimbledon is being used as a pilot event for the safe return of crowds as part of the Government's Events Research Programme.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.