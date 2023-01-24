Tennis: Vintage Azarenka downs Pegula to make Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE – Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the Belarusian crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third Grand Slam crown.

Azarenka, the last woman to defend the Australian Open title after her 2013 triumph, raced into a 3-0 lead over American Pegula in the first set before the highest seed left in the women’s draw finally held serve.

Pegula found her rhythm playing closer to the baseline and controlling the rallies to break back, but the 33-year-old Azarenka found another gear to move ahead before both players failed to hold serve.

Former world No. 1 Azarenka took the decisive lead, however, and closed out the match to set up a clash with 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh 22nd seed beat former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS

