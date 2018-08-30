Tennis: Venus Williams sends Giorgi packing in US Open

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Venus Williams beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5 in the US Open second round on Wednesday (Aug 29) to set up a possible third-round match against her younger sister Serena.

Venus, seeded 16th, powered through the first set but appeared to lose energy toward the end of the second in broiling conditions inside the newly built Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She said the crowd's encouragement had helped her.

"I felt the energy, definitely," Venus said.

"That love-40 game at four all was not looking good and you guys really got me through that."

Venus Williams won US Open in 2000 and 2001.