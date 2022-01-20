Tennis: US Open champion Raducanu crashes out of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu hits a return against Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open, on Jan 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - US Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Thursday (Jan 20).

The 19-year-old British sensation, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, was hampered by blisters on her serving hand from early in the first set of a tense contest on Margaret Court Arena but showed great fighting spirit to stay in contention.

With her usually powerful forehand reduced to a slice, Raducanu let slip a 3-0 lead to lose the first set. But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent's nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider.

Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resisting a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary.

A stunning backhand winner sealed victory for the 27-year-old Kovinic as she moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

