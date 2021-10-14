Tennis: US Open champ Medvedev ousted by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Danil Medvedev eyes a backhand return to Grigor Dimitrov in their Round of 16 match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on Oct 13, 2021.
Danil Medvedev eyes a backhand return to Grigor Dimitrov in their Round of 16 match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on Oct 13, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

INDIAN WELLS, United States (AFP) - Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday (Oct 13).

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn't lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov.

Medvedev won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when the wheels came off, his unforced errors mounting and service game falling flat.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 