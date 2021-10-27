Tennis: Unvaccinated players at Australian Open must undergo quarantine, says PM

Novak Djokovic has declined to disclose his vaccination status and says he might not play at the tournament, "things being as they are".
Novak Djokovic has declined to disclose his vaccination status and says he might not play at the tournament, "things being as they are".PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    34 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday (Oct 27) said unvaccinated tennis players must undergo a mandatory two-week Covid-19 quarantine if they wish to travel to the country for the Australian Open tournament.

"Same rules apply to everyone whether you are a grand slam winner, prime minister, business traveller, a student or whoever," Morrison told Seven News on Wednesday.

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has declined to disclose his vaccination status and said last week he might not play at the tournament, "things being as they are".

Melbourne, the country's second-largest city and host of the Australian Open, will allow quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated international travellers from Nov 1.

 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 