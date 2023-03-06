Tennis: Ukraine's Kostyuk dedicates first title to war victims

LOS ANGELES – Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk won her first WTA title on Sunday with victory over Russia’s Varvara Gracheva and dedicated it to her country and “all the people who are fighting and dying”.

The 20-year-old Kostyuk collapsed to the court sobbing after winning the final of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas 6-3, 7-5.

The 52nd-ranked Kostyuk told the victory ceremony: “Everyone who is in the stands and everyone who is watching, especially in Ukraine, I want to say ‘Slava Ukraini’.

The Ukrainian phrase translates to “Glory to Ukraine.”

“Being in the position that I’m in right now, it’s extremely special to win this title. I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and all of the people who are fighting and dying right now.”

After applause and cheers, Kostyuk added: “Obviously it’s a very special moment, no matter when it happens.”

Kostyuk has previously been outspoken about the tennis world’s response to the Russian invasion of her homeland, saying anti-war platitudes weren’t enough.

At the Australian Open in January, Kostyuk said it had been “very upsetting” to see Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, posing there alongside a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin’s face on it.

Kostyuk refused to shake hands at the US Open with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw them and allies Belarus become outcasts in world sport.

Western military officials estimate casualties on both sides at more than 100,000 killed or wounded since Russia’s assault began just over a year ago. Tens of thousands of civilians are also feared to have died, while millions have fled the threat of fighting.

Moscow calls the conflict a “special military operation” to protect its security and denies targeting civilians.

