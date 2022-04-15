Tennis: Tsitsipas, Zverev coast into Monte Carlo quarter-finals

MONTE CARLO, PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO (AFP) - Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and second seed Alexander Zverev posted straight sets wins on their way to the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday (April 14).

Tsitsipas dispatched Serbian Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) with second seed Zverev easing past Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5.

Tsitsipas, the world number five, will play Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-final after the Argentine 12th seed rallied past Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

"I had to put in a very good performance," said Tsitsipas, who lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final last year.

"Laslo did not hand me victory, but I tried to stay 100 per cent focused.

"The tie break was pivotal and I am delighted to have produced that level of tennis," added the 23-year-old Greek.

Zverev, the world number three, next plays either fifth seed Andrey Rublev, last year's runner-up, or Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner.

"For the second clay-court match of the season, I can't complain too much," second seed Zverev said.

"Yes, I have lost focus a little bit in the second set, but at the end of the day, he's somebody that can really play. I'm happy with a two-set win."

Zverev lost his serve immediately but converted five of his 14 break points to reach the Monte Carlo quarter-finals for the second time in his sixth appearance.

"It's great because here it's a little bit slower I think than other clay courts that we play on, it is very important to get that confidence going on your serve," Zverev said.

"All around, it's important to get these kinds of wins."