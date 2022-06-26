Tennis: Tsitsipas wins first grass title in Mallorca

PARIS (AFP) - Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first title on grass Saturday (June 25) after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) in the Mallorca Open final.

World number six Tsitsipas held his nerve in a deciding tiebreak after failing to serve out the match at 5-3.

It is the second title of the year for the Greek who defended his Monte Carlo Masters crown on clay in April.

Tsitsipas begins his Wimbledon campaign next week against Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard.

Last year's French Open runner-up has lost in the first round in three of his four trips to the All England Club.