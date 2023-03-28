Tennis: Tsitsipas wins after long wait in Miami

MIAMI - A week after arriving in South Florida, world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas finally got his Miami Open campaign under way with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Cristian Garin on Monday.

The Greek had a first round bye and then had a walkover win in the second round when Richard Gasquet pulled out with injury.

“It has almost felt like a vacation this past week, staying in Miami. I glad I got started. It was a difficult match against an opponent who has played good tennis against good opponents in the past,” said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas has not be on court much in recent weeks - he withdrew from Acapulco due to a shoulder injury and was beaten in the opening round in Indian Wells

The rest has however helped Tsitsipas to recover a little from his injury and although he was not at his sharpest, he did enough to book his place in the fourth round against Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas broke at 4-4 in the third set to make sure of his progress against the Chilean, who enjoyed plenty of support from the South Florida crowd.

“I am just going to enjoy this victory. It has been a difficult road to healing in the past few weeks, but I am happy that things are getting better,” he said.

Khachanov defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Miami last 16 for the first time.

French qualifier Quentin Halys hit 15 aces as he beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7/2), 6-3. AFP