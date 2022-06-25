Tennis: Tsitsipas into Mallorca final

Tsitsipas in action against Benjamin Bonzi of France. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
2 min ago

SANTA PONCA, SPAIN (AFP) - Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Mallorca Open final after seeing off last four opponent Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 on Friday (June 24).

The Greek second seed took a little over an hour and a half to dismiss France's Bonzi at the tournament he is using as a stepping stone to Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas, who needed three sets to get past American Marcos Giron in the quarter-finals, will play the winner of Friday's second semi-final between Roberto Bautista Agut and Antoine Bellier.

Local hope Bautista Agut booked his place in the last four by beating world number one Daniil Medvedev.

Still seeking a first title on grass, Tsitsipas has lost in the first round on three of his four appearances at Wimbledon.

He was pitted against Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard in Friday's draw for the third Grand Slam of the season which starts on Monday.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in Wimbledon first round
Tennis: ATP to trial off-court coaching including at US Open, season-ending Finals

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top