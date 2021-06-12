Tennis: Tsitsipas halts Grand Slam semis losing streak at French Open

PARIS - Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final after holding off Alexander Zverev's fightback from two sets down in a tense French Open semi-final on Friday (June 11).

Fifth seed Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 to halt a three-match losing streak in Grand Slam semi-finals.

Despite missing four match points in the decider, Tsitsipas regained his composure to serve out the match against his German.

The 22-year-old will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.