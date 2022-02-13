Tennis: Tsitsipas fights back to reach Rotterdam final

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after his victory over Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. PHOTO: AFP
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AFP) - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first final since last year's French Open when he came back from a set down to defeat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the Rotterdam semi-finals on Saturday (Feb 12).

World number four Tsitsipas edged his 20-year-old rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and will face either defending champion Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title on Sunday.

"He was really pushing me," said Greek star Tsitsipas.

"I didn't know what to expect, so I was trying to figure out his patterns and his game. He was playing incredibly well after the first serve, pressing and attacking like I had never seen before. I had to stay in the match and I managed to survive."

