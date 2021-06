PARIS (AFP) - Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat John Isner and reach the French Open last 16 on Friday (June 4).

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in 2020, won 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 and will face Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno-Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.

Isner was the fourth American man to lose Friday after Steve Johnson, Reilly Opelka and Marcos Giron.