Tennis: Tsitsipas, Dimitrov shine in Barcelona Open gloom

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Belarusian Ilya Ivashka on April 21, 2022. PHOTO: BARCELONA OPEN/TWITTER
Updated
Published
3 min ago

BARCELONA (AFP) - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the third round at the Barcelona ATP tournament on Thursday (April 21) as torrential rain meant only two singles matches were played.

The Greek world number five, who is fresh off the successful defence of his Monte Carlo Masters title last weekend, defeated Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 after two hours and 13 minutes.

Tsitsipas will next play 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov who also needed three sets to secure victory over Argentina's Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov made the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and trails Tsitsipas in head-to-head meetings 2-1.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Tsitsipas downs Davidovich Fokina to defend Monte Carlo crown
Focused Tsitsipas produces divine Greek theatre

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top