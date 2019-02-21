Tennis: Tsitsipas back to winning ways in Marseille

MARSEILLE (AFP) - Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from successive defeats with a comfortable win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarter-finals in Marseille on Wednesday (Feb 20).

The 20-year-old, who stunned Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, had lost his last two matches to Gael Monfils and Damir Dzumhur.

But Tsitsipas, the top seed this week in France, was back in form as he brushed aside world number 78 Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2 in only an hour.

"It is nice to start so well. It was a 'no-trouble match'," Tsitsipas told atpworldtour.com.

"Everything went smooth. Breaks happened when they had to happen. It was a solid match."

He will next face a lucky loser - either Ukrainian world number 141 Sergiy Stakhovsky or the 130th-ranked Gregoire Barrere - in the last eight.