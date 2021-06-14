Tennis' trio offer a unique guarantee: A hell of a show

Science has its limits and greatness is still shrouded in mystery. In Breaking 2, a documentary on the bid to break the two-hour marathon barrier, a sports scientist is talking about Eliud Kipchoge and the power of the mind.

"I have all the physiology numbers," he says. "I have all the numbers around wind resistance, air resistance, shoe quantification, all that kind of stuff. But I have a big blank open box for how do I quantify the mind, how do I quantify a person's ability to push beyond what we thought was possible based on physiology alone."