Tennis: Top seed Rublev set for double duty in Washington quarter-finals

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Top seed Andrey Rublev set up a double duty quarter-final matchup at the ATP and WTA Washington Open on Friday (Aug 5) by ousting US 13th seed Maxime Cressy in the US Open tuneup.

World number eight Rublev defeated Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after one hour and 42 minutes in a match postponed from Thursday due to rain.

Next up for Rublev is 99th-ranked US wildcard JJ Wolf, who beat Danish ninth seed Holger Rune 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 36 minutes in their rain-delayed encounter.

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios, hometown hero Frances Tiafoe and American Sebastian Korda - whose matches were halted by Thursday's storms - finished off triumphs Friday and advanced to night quarter-finals.

Rublev broke to 2-1 and held from there to win the first set in 35 minutes without facing a break point.

In the second set, Rublev saved a break point in the second game with a backhand winner and battled into the tie-breaker, where he denied Cressy a set point with his eighth ace and captured the victory on his ninth.

Rublev, who had only nine unforced errors, seeks his fourth title of the season after Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade to match Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for the most ATP trophies this year.

World number 28 Rune's back-to-back double faults handed Wolf the first set. The Dane forced a third set only to surrender a break in the penultimate game and fall on a Wolf ace in an eight-minute final game.

Australia's 63rd-ranked Kyrgios broke US fourth seed Reilly Opelka in the first game after their resumption for a 3-1 lead in the second set and went on to complete a 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 victory.

Kyrgios, who won the most recent of his six ATP titles at Washington in 2019, booked a last-eight date with 10th seed Tiafoe, who reached his first hometown quarter-final by eliminating Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Rain had stopped them after two sets.

World number 54 Korda, 22-year-old son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, dispatched Bulgarian fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 by romping through the last two sets Friday.

Korda's reward was a quarter-final berth against Sweden's 115th-ranked Mikael Ymer.