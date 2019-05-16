Tennis: Top-ranked Naomi Osaka into third round as Italian Open resumes after washout

ROME (AFP) - Women's tennis world No. 1 Naomi Osaka eased into the third round of the WTA Italian Open on Thursday (May 16) with a straight-sets win over Dominika Cibulkova under the sunshine in Rome, after the previous day's play was washed out.

The 21-year-old Japanese was first up after wintry conditions in the Italian capital wiped out an entire day's play, with competitors now having to play two matches on Thursday.

The two-time Grand Slam winner triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 42min for her fourth win in as many games against the 33rd-ranked Slovak, who she also beat last week in Madrid.

Osaka reaches the third round in Rome for the first time before breaking through by winning the US Open and Australian Open titles.

Next up for her on the red clay of the Foro Italico is either Germany's Julia Gorges or Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu later on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Roger Federer took to the Central Court at the Rome Masters just after Osaka to make his return to the tournament in a second-round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa.

The winner will then play Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric later in the day.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, returns to Italy after skipping the clay season for the last two years as he concentrated on his grass game.

Last week's winner in Madrid Novak Djokovic and reigning Rome champion Rafael Nadal also have to be crammed into a packed programme with 55 singles and doubles matches scheduled.