SINGAPORE - Having featured in the 2015 SEA Games and 2019 Davis Cup on home soil, Shaheed Alam is no stranger to big tennis matches in front of a home crowd.

But Singapore's highest-ranked ATP player will face his biggest test on Saturday (Feb 20) at the OCBC Arena when he competes in the first qualifying round of next week's ATP 250 Singapore Tennis Open - and probably without a crowd cheering him on.