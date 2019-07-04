Tennis: Tomic fined for playing below standards at Wimbledon

LONDON (REUTERS) - Australia's Bernard Tomic was fined £45,000 (S$76,750) for not playing up to the required standards at Wimbledon in his first-round loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said on Thursday (July 4).

Fans looked bemused as the 26-year-old world No. 96 lost Tuesday's match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in 58 minutes, a performance described as "appalling" and "embarrassing" on social media.

"It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money," organisers said in a statement.

The amount is the prize money for first-round losers at Wimbledon.