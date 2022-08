Tennis: Three top seeds ousted in WTA Cleveland event

CLEVELAND (AFP) - Czech top seed Barbora Krejcikova, Italian second seed Martina Trevisan and third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova were all eliminated from a WTA event in Cleveland on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The hard-court tournament was a final tune-up for the US Open, the year's final Grand Slam tournament that begins on Monday in New York.

American Bernarda Pera defeated 23rd-ranked Krejcikova 6-4, 6-1, while US compatriot Madison Brengle rallied to defeat Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

China's Zhang Shuai advanced by walkover against Trevisan.

Thursday's quarter-finals send Pera against compatriot Sofia Kenin, Zhang against 37th-ranked Alize Cornet of France, Brengle against 36th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Liudmila Samsonova against Poland's Magda Linette.