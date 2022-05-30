Tennis: Third seed Zverev battles into French Open quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Bernabe Zapata Miralles during their men's singles match in Paris, on May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (AFP) - Alexander Zverev reached the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth time by ending Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles' run in the last 16 on Sunday (May 29).

Zverev's quality in the big moments proved enough in a 7-6 (13/11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The 25-year-old German will face either Karen Khachanov or teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight. Zapata Miralles, the world number 131, had three set points in the first-set tie-break, which Zverev took on his fourth set point.

The underdog led by a break twice in the second set but Zverev always looked a danger on his opponent's serve and completed victory after two hours and 45 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

