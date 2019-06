PARIS (AFP) - Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem reached the French Open last 16 for the fourth straight year on Saturday (June 1) with a four-set win over Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

The Austrian fourth seed dropped the second set to world number 47 Cuevas, but did enough to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and set up a fourth-round clash with French favourite Gael Monfils.