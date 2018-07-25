Tennis: Thiem breezes past Moutet on return from injury

HAMBURG, Germany (REUTERS) - Top seed Dominic Thiem marked his return from an injury layoff with a 6-4 6-2 victory over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the German Tennis Championships on Tuesday (July 24).

French open runner-up Thiem's Wimbledon adventure was cut short after he was forced to retire with a back injury in his opening round match against Marcos Baghdatis.

Chasing his third claycourt title of the season, the Austrian looked in fine form in Hamburg as he claimed a decisive break in the seventh game against Moutet to win the opening set.

Moutet, ranked 119 in the world, threatened a comeback when he secured an early break in the second set, but Thiem reeled off six consecutive games to seal victory.

Earlier in the day, Frenchman Gael Monfils moved into the second round with hard-earned 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Monfils will next meet defending champion Leonardo Mayer, who recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.