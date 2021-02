SINGAPORE - Tennis fan Man Yong Le barely remembers what he ate for lunch yesterday. But he remembers the thrill he felt seven years ago watching Simona Halep play in the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium - his first live tennis match.

"Seeing that level of play and competitiveness, I was blown away. From the speed of the ball to the whole ambience, everything was mesmerising," said the 23-year-old.