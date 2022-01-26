Tennis: Terrific Tsitsipas demolishes Sinner to reach Aussie Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into his third Australian Open semi-final with a blistering straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday (Jan 26).

The Greek fourth seed played his best tennis yet in the year's opening Major to romp past the 11th-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours 6 minutes and into a semi-final against either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

It was a most impressive performance from the world No. 4, who grasped control of the quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena with a break in Sinner's opening service game and did not relinquish his firm grip.

"My humility helped a lot today, I knew I was going out on the court to face a very good player," Tsitsipas said.

"I just focused on my very best shots and it paid off better than I thought.

"Stepping on the court and having the crowd support is truly unbelievable."

Not even a rain interruption which forced the stadium roof to be closed and change match conditions early in the second set stopped Tsitsipas' momentum.

"It's part of the game. I knew I was heading in the right direction," the Greek said.

"The conditions might have changed a bit but so did my mind. I tried to adapt. It just worked."

Last year's French Open finalist regained his timing and hit the ball majestically, reeling off 30 winners - 17 on his forehand - and broke Sinner's serve four times.

Sinner, rated as one of the hottest young talents on the men's circuit, did not get a break point in any of Tsitsipas' 14 service games and was blown away.

Tsitsipas broke immediately when the Italian overhit a forehand and served out strongly to take the opening set in 36 minutes.