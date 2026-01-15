Tennis-Talking points ahead of the Australian Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Jan 15 - The Australian Open runs from January 18 to February 1 at Melbourne Park.

Here are the major talking points:

'SINCARAZ': CAREER SLAM V THREE-PEAT

When the gates to Melbourne Park swing open on Sunday, the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Jannik Sinner will once again command the attention of the tennis world.

The duo have dominated recent majors, winning nine of the last 10 titles, to raise the prospect of an electrifying final meeting at the season's opening Grand Slam which could set the tone for the rest of their campaigns.

Sinner arrives in Melbourne hunting a third consecutive Australian Open crown, while Alcaraz has his sights set on a career Grand Slam.

The stakes could hardly be higher as both players look to tighten their grasp on the men's tour, their fierce competition spurring them on to greater heights.

With a gulf in class between the pair and their nearest rivals, it appears increasingly difficult to see an end to their duopoly.

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR DJOKOVIC

While Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry has defined the men's tour for the past two years, it has kept Novak Djokovic from achieving history.

The 38-year-old last won a Grand Slam in 2023 and time looks to be running out for him to capture an elusive 25th major title and finally move past Margaret Court, with whom he shares the all-time record.

The Serb had a relatively successful 2025 campaign, reaching the semi-finals of all four majors, but was beaten by Sinner in Paris and at Wimbledon and lost to Alcaraz in New York.

He also comes into the Australian Open with an injury cloud hanging over him.

He withdrew from a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, saying he was not "physically ready" before being forced to end a practice session early in Melbourne on Wednesday, leaving the odds stacked against him.

CAN ANISIMOVA BUILD ON 2025 CAMPAIGN?

After reaching the finals of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, Amanda Anisimova looks poised finally to deliver the Grand Slam title long predicted since she was a precocious teenage talent.

The American, who in 2019 reached the semi-finals of the French Open as a 17-year-old, also won titles in Beijing and Doha last year.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place mentally, so that's the change from the previous year," Anisimova told reporters at the Brisbane International.

"I feel like I'm growing into the person that I am and that's helped a lot."

AUSTRALIAN HOPES

Alex de Minaur will again lead the charge for Australia on home soil, as he has since Ash Barty called time on her career in March 2022.

The 26-year-old was part of the Australia team which reached the quarter-finals of the United Cup earlier this month, losing to Casper Ruud before claiming wins over Jakub Mensik and Hubert Hurkacz.

He heads into the tournament ranked number six in the world, a career high, and said he had his sights set on breaking into the top five in 2026.

"I'm doing my best to be a lot more chilled out about it. If it happens, it happens. I think I played some good tennis here," he added.

"Ultimately, those are the goals that I'm pursuing."

Maya Joint will be the only seeded Australian in the women's draw, with the 19-year-old ranked 32nd in the world after a breakout 2025 campaign during which she won titles in Rabat and Eastbourne.

HOW WILL 'SPECIAL Ks' FARE?

Nick Kyrgios is back, and tennis fans can again brace for the unpredictable ride that comes with the polarising Australian's presence on court.

This time around, the 30-year-old will only feature in the doubles, lining up alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, as the pair look to recreate their 2022 title-winning run.

However, injury woes threaten their Melbourne return, with Kokkinakis pulling out of Adelaide due to a shoulder issue that also forced him out of the Australian Open singles event on Thursday.

Whatever physical shape Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are in, their doubles campaign promises to be compelling viewing. REUTERS