Tennis: Swiatek wins first match since US Open as Tomljanovic retires

Swiatek (above) won her third Grand Slam title, and second of the year, at Flushing Meadows against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. PHOTO: AFP
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Iga Swiatek won her first match since clinching the US Open title on Wednesday as Ajla Tomljanovic retired injured from their second-round tie in Ostrava.

The world number one was leading 7-5, 2-2 in a tight encounter when the Australian quit, shortly after clutching her knee in pain.

"It was a great match and it's unfortunate that something happened - I hope she's going to recover quickly," said Swiatek.

The Pole won her third Grand Slam title, and second of the year, at Flushing Meadows last month with a straight-sets victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final.

"I've had a three-week break from playing matches, and after such an intense time it seems like a lot," she said.

"I felt like I need to get back to the rhythm, and it wasn't easy."

Swiatek edged a close first set with a break in the 12th game.

Tomljanovic, who reached both the Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finals this season, came back from a break down early in the second set before retiring.

Swiatek will face either American Caty McNally or Czech home hope Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals. AFP

