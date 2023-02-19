Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles

DOHA – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won her second successive Qatar Open title on Saturday, sweeping past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

It was the Pole’s first title of 2023 and 12th of her career.

The reigning French and US Open champion, Swiatek dropped just five games all week on her way to the Doha title.

Swiatek completed victory over world No. 4 Pegula in just 69 minutes to take her career head-to-head over the American to 5-2.

Doha remains a special place for Swiatek – her 2022 title triumph in the Qatari capital sparked a 37-match winning streak which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.

“I’m really happy that I could kind of find more balance, comparing to how I felt at the beginning of the season,” Swiatek said.

“This tournament is going to give me a lot of confidence but, still, I want to take everything step by step. I’m just really happy that I could win this match today.”

Swiatek next makes the short journey to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai WTA tournament, which gets underway on Sunday.

Meanwhile, men’s world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz reached the final at the Argentina Open on Saturday as he bids to win his first title of 2023 after returning from a near four-month injury layoff.

The Spaniard, who suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters in November, beat compatriot Bernabe Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final and will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the title clash.