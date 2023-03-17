Tennis: Swiatek sets Rybakina rematch at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is ready for an Indian Wells semi-final grudge match against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after she swept past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday.

Rybakina, who stunned Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the final, out-lasted Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4.

“She’s playing really well and in semi-finals you always are going to play against the top players, so I’ll be ready,” Swiatek said of facing the Kazakh.

“Last time we played was in Australia. Totally different conditions. So I’ll just prepare the same as before any other match and I’ll do 100 per cent.”

Swiatek, in her 50th week at No. 1, is vying to become just the second woman after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles in the combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert.

The Pole has reached the semis without dropping a set.

Romania’s Cirstea, ranked 83rd in the world and coming off an impressive fourth-round victory over fifth-ranked Caroline Garcia, did all she could to stick with Swiatek early.

She recovered an early break and fended off a break point as she leveled the opening set at 2-2.

But Swiatek, adjusting to the warm daytime conditions after two straight night matches, won the next eight games to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Down 4-0 in the second, Cirstea clawed one back and held serve for 4-2 in a spirited display before Swiatek closed it out.

“The most important thing for me is that I came back in the second set to finish it properly,” Swiatek added.

In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz said he wanted to emulate Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning titles straight after coming back from injury, with the world No. 2 closing in on the Indian Wells crown with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In February, the Spaniard claimed his first title since the 2022 US Open by winning in Buenos Aires – his first tournament after more than three months out due to abdominal and hamstring injuries.