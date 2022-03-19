Tennis: Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash

INDIAN WELLS (AFP, REUTERS) Iga Swiatek did not expect that she would survive an "insane" battle with Simona Halep in the Indian Wells semi-finals on Friday (March 18), and was eventually overwhelmed with emotion after she won 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to set up a final clash with Maria Sakkari.

Ranked fourth in the world, the Pole was already assured of rising to a career-high third. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari can claim the No. 2 spot with a victory in the title match today.

"Really, it's over my expectations," claimed Swiatek, who said she came into the prestigious event in the California desert doubtful she could follow up her fourth career title in Doha with another deep tournament run.

But she rallied from a break down in each set and saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker to notch a 10th straight WTA win.

"It was really intense," the 20-year-old former French Open champion added. "Really physical. I think we had the longest rallies I played here. It is insane, honestly.

"At the beginning of the tournament, I wouldn't even think of it, especially after winning in Doha... It's really over my expectations."

Swiatek evened her head-to-head record against two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Halep at two wins apiece, but she admitted it required a change in mindset taking on a player who was once ranked so much higher than herself.

"I had to fight to the end and be mentally stronger," she said.

"Simona is a really strong player mentally and she's not giving up so I wanted to do that better."

Sakkari won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Spaniard Paula Badosa's bid to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles.

The Greek goes into the final buoyed by the knowledge that she has won three of four previous encounters with Swiatek.

"I just had full faith and I believed in myself every single moment," said Sakkari, who fought back tears as she spoke to fans.

"I work my entire life to get to this, to the late stages of the tournaments. It means a lot to me."