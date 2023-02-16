Tennis: Swiatek routs Collins in 53 minutes at Doha Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning against the US' Danielle Collins. PHOTO: AFP
February 16, 2023 at 3:19 AM
February 16, 2023

DOHA - World number one Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to rout Danielle Collins and reach the Doha Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The reigning French and US Open champion, playing her first match since a shock last-16 exit at the Australian Open, defeated 42nd-ranked Collins of the United States 6-0, 6-1.

The Polish star will now tackle last weekend’s Abu Dhabi champion and world number nine Belinda Bencic for a semi-final spot.

Last season, Swiatek kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha.

Bencic rallied to defeat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 after being 6-1, 4-1 down at one stage.

World number six Coco Gauff opened her Doha campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova, the champion in Doha in 2018 and 2021, racked up 21 winners but was undone by 31 unforced errors to Gauff’s 14.

“I felt like I have watched her for a long time, and it was weird playing her in that respect, because it’s like almost meeting a celebrity in a way,” Gauff said of two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

The 18-year-old Gauff will next face Veronika Kudermetova, who reached her fourth quarter-final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. AFP

