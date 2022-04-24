Tennis: Swiatek overpowers Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title for fourth straight success

Iga Swiatek saved an early break point and raced to a 3-0 lead before holding firm and taking the opening set. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago

STUTTGART, GERMANY (REUTERS) - Tennis' world No. 1 Iga Swiatek captured her fourth straight title of the 2022 season by beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-2 in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday (April 24), extending her winning streak to 23 matches.

Swiatek, a former French Open champion, had breezed through the opening rounds of the WTA 500 clay-court tournament before facing her biggest test in the semi-finals, where she battled back from a set down to overcome Liudmilla Samsonova on Saturday.

The Polish 20-year-old showed little signs of fatigue from that marathon clash as she saved an early break point and raced to a 3-0 lead before holding firm and taking the opening set when third-seeded Sabalenka, last year's runner-up, double-faulted.

The pair had split their previous meetings - in last year's WTA Finals and the Qatar Open in February - but it was the in-form Swiatek who excelled in their first clay-court match, dealing effortlessly with her opponent's big hitting.

The error-prone Sabalenka looked to mount a comeback after a crucial hold of serve at the start of the second set but Swiatek switched gears to break for a 4-2 lead and completed the victory when the Belarusian sent a shot long.

Debutante Swiatek's success in Stuttgart follows her triumphs in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, and makes her a firm favourite for Roland Garros, where she won two years ago, starting on May 22.

More On This Topic
Tennis: 'Born to fight' Swiatek sets up Stuttgart final against Sabalenka
Tennis: Swiatek powers past Raducanu for 21st successive win and into Stuttgart semis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top