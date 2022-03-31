Tennis: Swiatek marches into Miami semis, Ruud upsets Zverev

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her terrific run with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova on Wednesday (March 30) to reach the Miami Open semi-finals, while Norway's Casper Ruud upset men's second seed Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final clash.

Swiatek, who came to Miami full of confidence after claiming back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells, pressured two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova's serve throughout the 77-minute match and never faced a break point.

The Polish second seed, who will take over the world No. 1 ranking next week, has now won 15 consecutive matches dating back to Qatar and will next face 16th seed Jessica Pegula.

"I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha," said Swiatek.

"I'm on a roll and I want to use that. Having that kind of streak got pretty tricky, but I'm pretty glad that I could play well, that I'm healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She's a legend."

Pegula advanced after Spanish fifth seed Paula Badosa retired with a viral illness while trailing 4-1.

"Been struggling with illness since the last match the other day," Badosa wrote on Twitter. "Tried everything to recover but wasn't enough. I'll take some days to recover well and prepare for clay court season."