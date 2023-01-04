Tennis: Swiatek, Hurkacz win to send Poland to United Cup final four

BRISBANE – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz were Polish heroes in Brisbane on Wednesday, defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello 6-1, 6-2 in the decisive mixed doubles match in the city final to send Poland through to the United Cup semi-finals in Sydney.

The Poles had lost their first match of the day, after rising star Musetti produced an almost flawless display of serving to put Italy in front.

The 20-year-old lost only three points on serve to beat Poland’s Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes in the best-of-five mixed-team clash.

But Swiatek outlasted Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to level the tie at 1-1. The three-time Grand Slam winner raced through the first set but was forced into a fight in the second, finally claiming victory in 1hr 51min.

“It became tight at the end and I felt like she had her chances as well,” Swiatek said.

“It was stressful. I feel Martina was really changing the rhythm well. At the end, I tried to be really solid.

“My goal is to be more consistent and keep the same level of tennis right to the end.”

In a topsy-turvy match-up, the Italians fought back again, as Matteo Berrettini defeated Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Poland’s Magda Linette then levelled the tie once more by beating Lucia Bronzetti in the second women’s singles 6-1, 6-2.

It was finally down to Swiatek to Hurkacz and they made no mistake with their win over Musetti and Rosatello to earn their ticket to Sydney.

The winners of the city finals in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth progress to the semi-finals of the inaugural mixed-teams tournament along with the best-performing losing finalist.

In Sydney, a tenacious Madison Keys gave the United States an early lead over Britain before Cameron Norrie struck back when he won a high-quality match against Taylor Fritz in their city final.

However, the Americans were too strong in the end as they won 4-1 and will meet Poland in the final four over Friday and Saturday.