Tennis: Swiatek breezes past Kudermetova into final at blustery Doha

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, during the semi-final of the Qatar Open. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
February 18, 2023 at 4:22 AM
Published
February 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM

DOHA - World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek breezed past Veronika Kudermetova for the loss of just one game in a 56-minute Doha Open semi-final demolition on Friday.

The French and US Open champion triumphed 6-0, 6-1 and will face world number four Jessica Pegula of the United States for the title.

Second seed Pegula reached the final by seeing off Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in just under two hours

Poland’s Swiatek, the top seed, coped with blustery conditions the better of the two in the Qatari capital, hitting 14 winners to five unforced errors and breaking serve five times.

“I was pretty worried about how I was going to compete with the conditions today, so I’m glad that I could play the smart way,” Swiatek told wtatennis.com.

“I’m pretty happy that I was so solid.”

Swiatek has lost just two games in two completed matches in Doha this week. She beat Danielle Collins for the loss of one game and then was given a walkover into the semi-final by Belinda Bencic.

Pegula will be playing in her first final of 2023 on Saturday, but sixth of her career.

She had been heading for a straight sets win on Friday when leading 6-2, 4-2 but Sakkari dug deep to level the contest.

“That was probably the hardest conditions I’ve ever had to play in, wind-wise. I’m glad I didn’t get too frustrated. I think I played very smart,” said the American. AFP

More On This Topic
Tennis: Dimitrov edges De Minaur to reach Rotterdam semis
Tennis: Sinner stuns Tsitsipas in Rotterdam

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top