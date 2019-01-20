Tennis: Stefanos Tsitsipas sends defending champion Roger Federer crashing out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Young Stefanos Tsitsipas signalled a changing of the guard at the top of world tennis as he shocked defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 20).

The 20-year-old NextGen Finals champion beat Federer, who is 17 years his senior, 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas, seeded 14th, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam where he will meet Spain's 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.