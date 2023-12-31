Tennis star Rafael Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

BRISBANE – Amid the clamour of the start of his “farewell tour”, Rafael Nadal offered a reminder that he never definitively confirmed this would be his last season on the tennis circuit, even if he conceded that he contemplated retirement in 2023.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion left the door ajar on Dec 31 to continuing after the 2024 season, but conceded there was “a high percentage” that he was on his last trip as a player to Australia.

Speaking ahead of his comeback from a 12-month injury absence at the season-opening Brisbane International, the 37-year-old Spaniard said he did not know for sure what the future held.

“The problem about saying that’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100 per cent in the future,” he said.

“That’s why I say ‘probably’. It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

“But if I am here next year, don’t tell me, ‘You said it was going to be your last season’, because I didn’t say it.

“You never know what’s going on, you know? I can’t predict how I’m going to be in the next six months. I can’t predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years.

“It’s not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that it is a high percentage that it’s going to be my last one.”

The Spaniard said that 2023 had been tough and he contemplated quitting at one point during his recovery from hip surgery.

But he said he had never lost his love for the sport, which motivated him to keep going.

“Of course, I was asking myself that (about retirement), but at some point I decided to keep going. I had the determination to keep going.”

Nadal, who has been sidelined since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, begins his singles comeback against a qualifier in the first round in Brisbane.

He will make a low-key return later on Dec 31 when he plays doubles.

Asked whether he identified with Naomi Osaka, who on Dec 30 admitted she had fallen out of love with tennis during her break from the tour, Nadal said that was not the case for him.

“She got tired or lost a little bit of motivation for the game,” he said.

“That never happened to me. I had to be away because my body was not able to keep going.”