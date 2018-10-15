Tennis: Sloane Stephens to make WTA Finals debut in Singapore this week

SINGAPORE - American Sloane Stephens has booked her place at the Oct 21-28 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, organisers announced on Monday (Oct 15).

The 25-year-old, who will make her bow at the year-end championships, is the sixth singles player to qualify, after Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and defending champion Caroline Wozniaki. Two spots remain.

Stephens earned her spot following a stellar season which saw her win the Miami Open in March. Three months later, she reached the final of the French Open, where she lost to current world No.1 Halep.

Her run to the final at Roland Garros helped her climb to a career-high ranking of No.3 in July. She is now ranked 8th.

"I'm honoured to qualify for my first WTA Finals," said Stephens in a media release.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the amazing fans in Singapore, exploring the city, and competing against the best players of the season."

The WTA Finals will see the world's best players vie for a total prize money of US$7 million ($9.65 million) and two of the most prestigious titles in women's tennis.

The top eight singles players will compete in a round-robin format with the winner taking home the Billie Jean King Trophy, while the top eight doubles teams will compete in a knock-out format for the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Tickets to the WTA Finals are on sale at www.WTAFinals.com.