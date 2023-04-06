Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Iga Swiatek

LONDON – Tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek said.

Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

The 2022 tournament was the first time players were excluded on grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War II era, when German and Japanese players were banned from the championships.

“After World War II, German players were not allowed as well as Japanese and Italian (players), and I feel like this kind of thing would show the Russian government that maybe it’s not worth it,” Poland’s Swiatek told the BBC on Wednesday.

“We are just athletes, a little piece in the world, but sport is pretty important and sport has always been used for propaganda... Tennis, from the beginning, could do a bit better in showing everybody that tennis players are against the war.

“Tennis didn’t really go that way, but now it would be pretty unfair for Russian and Belarusian players to do that because this decision was supposed to be made a year ago.”

Russian and Belarusian players have been competing on the tours and at the other Grand Slams as neutral athletes.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who won this year’s Australian Open, has said she struggled to understand the “hate” in the locker room.

Swiatek described the locker room atmosphere as “pretty tense”.

“It’s not their fault they have a passport like that... their situation is pretty complicated and it’s hard for them to speak out loud about it,” the 21-year-old said.

Football has taken a tougher stance. Re-elected Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday it would be very hard to lift Russia’s suspension from the European football governing body’s competitions until the war in Ukraine ended.

Both Uefa and world football’s governing body Fifa decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams – national or club sides – would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

However, Uefa held off taking any decision to ban Belarus in Lisbon despite pressure from European Union lawmakers.

Highlighting the different approaches taken by different sporting bodies, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it would oppose a move by the Ukrainian government to strip national sports governing bodies of their national status if their athletes compete against Russians or Belarusians.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow’s invasion in February 2022 but last week said it recommended allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals in international competition.

On Wednesday, the Olympic body responded to a Ukrainian government decree that would deprive federations of their status if their athletes compete on the international stage against Russians and Belarusians, saying it raised “serious questions about the autonomy of Ukrainian sport.” REUTERS, AFP